SAKD 2.0 camps organised

NAHARLAGUN, 22 Oct: The residents of Pachin area here, especially the residents of Wards 13 and 14, benefitted from services provided by 40 government departments during a Sarkar Aap Ke Dwar (SAKD) 2.0 camp organised at the government secondary school in Pachin Colony on Saturday.

The camp was inaugurated by Ward 14 Corporator Gyamar Tuvin. IMC Mayor Tame Phassang and ICR DC Talo Potom were also present.

In Lower Subansiri district, SAKD 2.0 camps were organised at Pitapool and Depo in Yazali circle on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime, along with DMO Dr Tage Kanno, DDSE Tabia Chobin, HoDs and other officers attended the camps.

In Depo, the DC, the DMO and the Yazali CO decided to renovate the defunct government primary school there and hand it over to the health department, which has a shortage of infrastructure. (DIPROs)