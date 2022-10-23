Legal awareness prog organised

MARIYANG, 22 Oct: The Adi Bane Ane Kebang (ABAK), in collaboration with the Upper Siang district legal services authority (DLSA), conducted a ‘legal awareness-cum-free counselling’ programme on drug menace, health and hygiene, free legal aid, marriage registration, and various women-related laws at Giidii Notko here on Friday.

Addressing the participants, including the Mariyang ADC, the CO, CDPOs, officials of the one-stop centre, members of the Mariyang and Yingkiong APWWS units, GBs, schoolchildren, anganwadi workers, and others, Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Chairperson Kenjum Pakam expressed concern over reports of rampant poppy cultivation in different areas of Mariyang subdivision.

“It is well understood that you are doing it for your children’s education, your family’s sustenance, but have you ever thought that, in doing so, you are ruining the lives of innumerable children of your own fellow beings?” she said.

“This is a very serious issue. We need to take strong steps to curb this menace to save the future generation,” she said, adding that “we are going to form task force of women groups to check it and create awareness on its ill effects, besides preventing further cultivation for the sake of younger generation.”

She advised the people to “practice cultivation of horticulture crops instead of cultivating poppy which is detrimental to humankind.”

She also urged youths, especially girls, to use social media responsibly.

Pakam further informed that the APSCW has written to the state government “for provision of extra class teachings for girl child in schools to improve their status of education in the state.”

She also stressed on the importance maternal health.

APSCW Member Secretary Sangeeta Yirang highlighted the commission’s roles and responsibilities, and advocated creating awareness on issues pertaining to women and the drug menace.

ABAK president Onam Darang Pertin spoke on the importance GI registration, skill development, cleanliness and marriage registration. She also advised the schoolchildren to know the importance of education to become good citizens.

BBK vice president Thomas Borang spoke on the importance of cleanliness and hospitality, and advised the students to study hard.

Dr Otem Pertin spoke on health and hygiene; juvenile justice counsellor Duman Moyong spoke on the drug menace, and advocate Tapang Tabing dwelt on the legal facilities under the DLSA.

GB G Borang and the ABAK vice president also spoke. (DIPRO)