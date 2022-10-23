Villagers hit hard by damaged PMGSY road, soil erosion

[Prafulla Kaman]

DEPI, 22 Oct: The Nari-Ruksin PMGSY road, which connects Nari area of Lower Siang and Depi-Detak area of East Siang district with Ruksin headquarters, was badly damaged by monsoon rain this year.

Heavy rain eroded a portion of the road at the Gutun hillside near the Depi-Gutun RCC bridge, thereby creating immense problems for the commuters.

The villagers of Depi partly repaired the damaged portion at a culvert point, but the late monsoon shower this year eroded the earth filling and made it worse.

The 18 kms long PMGSY road, developed by the Nari rural works department division, is lying unrepaired for the last couple of years as the maintenance period (under the PMGSY scheme provision) was over in early 2021.

The road connecting Nari subdivision (Lower Siang) besides Depi, Depi-Moli, Detak and Debing villages (East Siang) with Ruksin headquarters is considered a lifeline of the greater interstate boundary area with Dhemaji (Assam) as food, horticulture produces and essential commodities are transported through the route.

The villagers, who are suffering due to the worn-out condition of the Nari-Ruksin PMGSY road, urged Nari-Koyu MLA Kento Rina and Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering to take up schemes for proper maintenance.

“The Depi-Detak area falls under Nari-Koyu constituency and ruled by Ruksin circle office of East Siang, so the MLAs and other elected leaders from both sides should put attention towards the boundary area,” said Adi Bane Kebang Youth Wing vice president Kaling Eko.

Some leading villagers of Depi, including Depi VDP president Nua Ngukir, Depi Bane Kebang secretary Ogom Saroh, and others lamented that the bad road condition is hitting commercial horticulturists in transporting their orange, rubber, vegetable, and spice products.

On the other hand, the Depi-Deren river flowing beside Depi and Depi-Moli villages, is fast eroding the left bank and has gripped many acres of fertile land with bamboo groves, orchards and paddy fields downstream.

It is observed that the erosion caused by the river is posing a threat to the residential houses, a church, and the government lower primary school in Depi-Moli, while a large portion of the community burial ground on the left bank is also eroding fast.

Ering had visited the affected sites in 2020 and initiated a river course diversion project to control the soil erosion, but the river again took its course towards the left bank this year and has created serious problems.