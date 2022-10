[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, 23 Oct: The All Tagin Students’ Union organised a mini-marathon here in Upper Subansiri district on Sunday as part of the union’s 33rd foundation day celebration.

More than 250 runners participated in the marathon.

In the youth category, Tapo Darba secured the first position, while Yape Rai in the girls’ category secured the first position, and Raj Thakur from the BRTF secured the first position in the veteran category.