Min assures to develop tourism

PASIGHAT, 25 Oct: Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo on Monday held a discussion here with Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, former MLA Tatung Jamoh, East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu, Ruksin ADC Tajing Jonnom, DTO (Tourism) Leena Perme and others on ‘Tourism prospects in Pasighat West constituency’.

During the discussion, the minister responded positively to the suggestions offered by Ering, and assured him of all possible help from the state government.

Nalo also inspected Mirem Sigo (Sigur) on his way to Bilat, and assured to develop it like Shillong’s (Meghalaya) Ward’s Lake “for tourist attraction.”

Later, addressing the concluding ceremony of the 20th Odam Ering Football Tournament at the Bilat playground, the minister said that “the state has lots to offer to tourists in terms of adventure, wildlife, spiritual, cultural and religious tourism with its free-flowing rivers, dense forests with unique flora and fauna, diverse cultures and scenic beauties.”

Nalo stressed the importance of sustainability and eco-sensitive initiatives while promoting tourism in the state.

“Arunachal has tremendous tourism potential, but there is a lot of work to be done on the ground to improve the prospect of tourism in the state, and the present government is committed to transform the state into a reasonable and sustainable tourism destination,” he added.

He also assured to promote homestay facilities. (DIPRO)