Firecrackers, gambling items seized

ITANAGAR, 25 Oct: A team of magistrates, along with police personnel, under the supervision of ADC Jiken Bomjen, conducted checking drives and seized illegal firecrackers and gambling items from various parts of the capital region.

In view of the celebration of Diwali, Itanagar Capital Region DC Talo Potom had directed the executive magistrates to carry out checking drives in the entire capital region to ensure a safe Diwali.

The magistrates were also directed to carry out regular checking to contain illegal gambling, drug menace, illegal sale of IMFL, maintenance of closing time of IMFL shops/beer shops, bars, etc. (DIPRO)