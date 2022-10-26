Workers undergo training

GEKU, 25 Oct: The local administration here in Upper Siang district on Tuesday conducted an in-service ‘training-cum-written test’ for contingency workers and ALC workers, in order to improve their skills and ensure smooth delivery of service to the public.

Geku EAC (i/c) Philip Jerang informed that, “since no formal official training for ALC and contingency staffers is provided, I took the initiative to skill them up, as these days skill is the most essential part of any job.”

He informed that the training included “written, computer, physical test, including social service, office conduct, rules and regulations and performance reports to improve their interpersonal and communications skills.” (DIPRO)