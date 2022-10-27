M-V road will help harness tourism potentials of Vijoynagar: Governor

ITANAGAR, 26 Oct: Governor BD Mishra on Wednesday said that with the completion of the Miao-Vijoynagar (MV) road, the vast tourism potentials of the area can be harnessed to the fullest.

“With completion of the road project, the tourism potential, such as eco-tourism, wildlife, adventure, environmental and cultural tourism etc. of the area will be harnessed to its fullest,” Mishra said during a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein at Raj Bhavan here.

In addition to the security of the nation, the road will also serve as lifeline for the people of Vijoynagar administrative circle, he said.

The Governor also discussed on Parasuram Kund project and said it (project) will help preserve, protect and promote the pilgrimage site and improve its amenities.

This, he said, will boost the economy of the people in the area by enhancing the tourist destination.

During the meeting, they also discussed on financial liabilities and the importance of timely implementation of projects.

“The working season in the state has begun and the work departments must put in their best effort to complete their works within the prescribed time frame,” Mishra said.

The Governor urged the DCM to direct the senior officers to sincerely monitor the development projects. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)