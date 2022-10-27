IMC mayor, corporators and officials meet Naharlagun daily market fire victims, assure all possible assistance 

NAHARLAGUN, 26 Oct: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) mayor Tame Phassang along with corporators, IMC commissioner and officials on Wednesday, visited the daily market here and interacted with the fire victims.

The mayor informed the fire victims that the details of the unfortunate incident have been apprised to the top officials including the Chief Minister, who has also expressed his concern over the incident.

The mayor also assured to extend all possible help to the victims.

“We are also holding meetings related to the unfortunate incident so that immediate help would be provided to the victims,” he added.

He further appealed to the public to not consider the incident as any kind of conspiracy.

“At this situation, we should all join hands to help the victims irrespective of caste, religion and tribe. However, an inquiry has already been initiated by the concerned authority and no one will be spared if found responsible for the incident,” added Phassang.