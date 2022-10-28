Cabinet recommends removal of APPSC members, two resign

ITANAGAR, 27 Oct: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday handed over to Governor BD Mishra the state cabinet’s recommendation to invoke provisions of Article 317 in order to remove members of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

The state cabinet had met earlier in the day and decided to submit the recommendation to the governor.

The decision to seek the removal of the members was taken as they did not resign on their own, despite several organisations, including the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum, the AAPSU and the ANSU, seeking their removal.

Recently, Nipo Nabam resigned as the APPSC chairman after the question paper of the assistant engineer examination had been leaked. In a late development on Thursday evening, retired major general Ganesh Singh Bisht and retired major general Jarken Gamlin also tendered their resignation.