Ering sponsors crash course for APSSB aspirants

RUKSIN, 27 Oct: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering has announced to sponsor a 45-day crash course for Group-C job aspirants, starting from 10 November.

The MLA is sponsoring the course, worth Rs 5,000 each, for 100 APSSB aspirants of his constituency. The crash course comprises free tuitions in elementary mathematics and general English, to be imparted by professional tutors.

Application forms for the crash course are available online since 26 October, and the last date of submission of forms is 8 November.

Reportedly, more than 100 job aspirants of the constituency have registered their names in the online portal to avail the free crash course.

It may be mentioned that Ering sponsors such free coaching for a certain number of meritorious students every year, in order to help them sit for APPSC and UPSC examinations.