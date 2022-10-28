Training prog on PPC underway

YINGKIONG, 27 Oct: A three-day district-level orientation and training programme on the ‘People’s Plan Campaign (PPC)’ for preparing the 2023-2024 panchayat development plan began at the DC’s conference hall here in Upper Siang district on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, ZPC Lumgeng Litin stressed on “timely completion of the gram panchayat development plan (GPDP) and the district panchayat development plan (DPDP) through community mobilisation,” and on capacity building training to be conducted in the district by the SIRD&PR department and the ArSRLM from time to time.

He requested fellow PRI members to proactively participate in the planning process in their respective gram panchayats.

Deputy Commissioner Hage Lailang in his address said that “coordinated role of PRIs and the line department functionaries is crucial for the district’s overall development,” and sought cooperation from the HoDs in preparing “viable GPDP and DPDP, based on the directives issued by the central ministries or departments, within the given timeframe.”

SIRD&PR Assistant Director SW Bagang highlighted the objectives of the 2022-23 PPC, “which incorporates nine thematic areas of localisation of sustainable development goals for the preparation of the 2023-2024 panchayat development plan, as per the directives of the union panchayati raj ministry.

He requested the district administration, the ZPC, the DPDO and the participating ZPMs and GPCs to constitute “sectoral planning committees or groups, in the line of earlier GPDC, to spearhead the planning process.”

District Panchayat Development Officer Kiran Ningo also spoke. (DIPRO)