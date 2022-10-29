CBI should ensure fair probe into paper leak case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially taken over the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) assistant engineer examination question paper leak case, and registered an FIR in the high-profile case on Wednesday. The CBI is taking over the case from the vigilance department’s Special Investigation Cell (SIC), which had been investigating the case till now. Now that the case has been taken over by the CBI, the onus lies on the premier investigating agency of the country to conduct a proper investigation, so that justice is delivered.

The lives of so many aspirants have been affected due to the corrupt practices in the commission. Over the years, many aspirants were denied their rightful chance due to corruption within the commission. Even though they have been denied chances, the CBI can do justice by ensuring that the people responsible for corruption in the commission are punished. The people of the state have reposed massive hope in the CBI in this case. From the very beginning, the majority wanted the CBI to investigate this case, which forced the state government to recommend the case to the premier investigating agency of the country. The investigation should be fast-tracked. Now it’s over to the CBI.