Trg, input distribution prog

BASAR, 28 Oct: A ‘training-cum-input distribution programme under the TSP-ISP’ for farmers was organised by the ICAR’s regional centre here in Leparada district on Friday.

During the programme, ICAR Regional Centre Head Dr H Kalita briefed the farmers on the technologies developed by the ICAR for livelihood improvement, while plant breeding scientist Dr L Touthang spoke on quality pea seed production technique, and agronomy scientist B Makdoh shed light on “cropping technique in jhum fallow for doubling income.”

Horticulture scientist Dr T Angami dwelt on year-round vegetable production under protected structures such as polytunnel, rain shelter and low-cost polyhouse; soil science expert Dr Ampee Tasung presented a brief on vermicompost, and plant protection scientist Dr K Suraj Singh explained pest and disease management in winter vegetables.

Plant breeding scientist Dr Rita Nongthombam highlighted the scientific method of toria cultivation and seed production.

Inputs such as vermicompost, pea, toria, coriander, spinach, radish, carrot, cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, etc, were later distributed among the farmers.