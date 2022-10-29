IGNOU conducts promotional activity

ITANAGAR, 28 Oct: The IGNOU regional centre here on Friday conducted a promotional activity in collaboration with the career counselling cell of the Rajiv Gandhi Govt Polytechnic (RGGP).

IGNOU Regional Director Dr Sanjib Kataky and Assistant Regional Director Dr Suman Adhikari dwelt on the open university’s programmes, and motivated the students to enrol in IGNOU programmes to enhance their skills.

RGGP lecturer Dr Jitu Saikia spoke about various aspects of the IGNOU’s programmes.

The IGNOU officers informed that, recently, its school of management studies launched four new MBA programmes “in functional specialisation areas in the ODL mode, along with an MCom programme in online mode.”

Learners can now choose and join an MBA programme in any functional specialisation in human resource management, marketing management, financial management, and operations management. These programmes have been revised in line with the recommendations under the National Education Policy, 2020.

Several faculty members and students of the RGGP participated in the programme.