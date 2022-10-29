Nagaland announces cash incentives for medal winners in NE Olympics

KOHIMA, 28 Oct: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio announced cash incentives for those who would secure medals for the state in the upcoming second Northeast Olympics.

Nagaland is sending the largest contingent of 305 members for the Games that will take place in Shillong, Meghalaya, from 10 to 16 November.

Addressing the sportspersons at the send-off ceremony on Thursday, Rio, who is also the president of the Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA), announced Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000 rewards for gold, silver and bronze medal, respectively.

“The Northeast Olympics will be a launching pad for each of you and will provide you with opportunities to grow. We believe in you all and want you to do well,” he said.

Rio said that the state government is making efforts to boost sports infrastructure in the state.

NOA secretary-general Abu Metha said that Nagaland’s contingent is the largest in the Games. (PTI)