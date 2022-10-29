Training prog on nursery mgmt

SIGAR, 28 Oct: Forty-two farmers benefitted from a training programme on ‘Nursery management in horticulture crops’ held at Sigar village in East Siang district on Friday by Pasighat-based College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF).

The training was imparted by CHF Dean Dr BN Hazarika and CHF Associate Professors Dr Saroj Kumar Pattanaaik and Dr LD Hatai.

Dr Hazarika explained the scientific method of raising a nursery and management of nursery, while Dr Pattanaaik provided details about “the m4agri project and water management of nursery and its benefits to the farmers,” and Dr Hatai explained the economic benefits of raising a nursery.

The farmers were also apprised of the “nursery package of practices” for fruits, plantation crops like arecanut, oil palm and citrus, and exotic vegetable crops like cabbage, broccoli, tomato, brinjal, and capsicum, according to a release from the CHF.