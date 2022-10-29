No corrupt person or institution will be spared: PM

NEW DELHI, 28 Oct: In a stern warning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that no person or institution indulging in corruption will be spared.

In his message on the Vigilance Awareness Week, which begins from 31 October, Modi said that corruption not only deprives the common citizen of rights but also hinders the progress of the country, besides affecting its collective power.

The Central Vigilance Commission is observing the awareness week till 6 November and the theme is ‘Corruption-free India for a developed nation’.

Citing a saying in Sanskrit, the prime minister said that it is necessary to attack the circumstances due to which corruption flourishes.

“In these eight years, the country is moving ahead by adopting the policy of zero-tolerance against corruption, where the message is clear that no person or institution who indulges in corruption will be spared,” Modi said in his message in Hindi, dated 27 October.

“In this way, an atmosphere of trust has been created in the country, in which every honest person feels proud of themselves today,” he said, adding that “to root out corruption, the whole process and the whole system are being made transparent.”

The system is being strengthened through technology and reforms, so that not only today, but also in the future there is no scope for corruption at any level and the interest of citizens is protected, the prime minister said.

Modi said that it is the duty of all in building a grand and developed India in the journey of the next 25 years of the country’s independence.

“This is an opportunity to accelerate efforts in building a strong and self-reliant India,” he said.

“I am sure that the Vigilance Awareness Week will strengthen our resolve for nation-building by promoting honesty, integrity and transparency in life,” the prime minister said.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also shared their messages on the awareness week.

“The fight against corruption is the collective duty and responsibility of all the citizens of this great nation. The ideals of transparency and integrity are an integral part of our tradition and culture,” Murmu said.

She said that a corruption-free lndia is the vision shared by all as the country progresses towards a new and developed India.

“We need to reiterate the ideals of integrity and accountability and strive towards embracing the values that have guided us in our journey so far,” the president said.

Vice President Dhankhar said that transparency, fairness and accountability are essential values for the efficient functioning of public administration.

It is the responsibility of the all citizens of the country to come together in the efforts to ensure integrity in governance, he said. (PTI)