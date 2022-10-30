Five APPSC officials suspended

ITANAGAR, 29 Oct: In a major development, five officials of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) have been suspended with immediate effect.

The suspended officials are joint secretary (establishment) Nima Tondrang, deputy secretary (establishment) Bate Koyu, undersecretary (establishment) Joram Nagu, private secretary Debhasish Dey, and private assistant Swaroop Bhattacharjee.

The suspension orders, signed by the APPSC secretary, have been issued to each of the five officials.

The administrative reforms secretary has conveyed the direction of the governor, under the provisions of Article 371 H of the Constitution of India, for the suspension of the officials, and appropriate disciplinary proceedings are being contemplated against them.

The order further directed the suspended officials to not leave Itanagar headquarters without obtaining prior permission. (DIPR)