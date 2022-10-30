Legal awareness prog organised

ROING, 29 Oct: Over 33 gaon burahs and gaon buris (GB) from 21 villages in Lower Dibang Valley district, all of whom have been trained in topics relevant to their roles as the heads of customary laws, participated in an online ‘legal literacy-cum-training programme’ on ‘Synergy between customary practices of the traditional village council system and formal laws of India’, organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in collaboration with the union justice department, on Saturday.

During the programme, the GBs, who had earlier been made aware of the Assam Frontier Regulation of 1945, the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts Act, 2021, the basics of criminal and civil laws, etc, “were informed about several relevant topics of public interest, including the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substance Act, 1985; the Protection of Women against Domestic Violence Act, 2005; the Victim Compensation Scheme, etc,” the APSLSA informed in a release.

Lower Subansiri District & Sessions Judge Jaweplu Chai, APSLSA Member Secretary Yomge Ado, Paglam CO Talo Moyon, justice department programme manager Ashutosh Shrivastava, and advocates Nani Modi and Bahe Mikrow were the resource persons.

Social worker Anjithe Menjo told the participants about his personal experience as an anti-drug abuse activist, and the role of the GBs and the civil society in tackling the drug menace.

The programme ended with a special presentation on the ‘Each one, teach ten’ legal awareness initiative sponsored by the union justice department.

Under this initiative, GBs are encouraged to share their legal learnings with 10 ordinary members of their communities in order to spread legal awareness in the rural regions.