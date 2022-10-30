APYC team visits flood-affected families, seeks govt’s attention

YANGTE, 29 Oct: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) on Saturday visited the families affected by flood caused by a cloudburst that had occurred here in Kra Daadi district on 28 September.

APYC president Tarh Johny, along with national secretary in-charge Poritush Roy appealed to the state government, particularly the disaster management department, to provide immediate relief to the affected families through the MLA and the DC concerned.

“Public utilities like water supply, power supply and road connection have been disrupted in the area for about one month. Many residential houses, church, school building, paddy fields and other properties have been either dumped inside or washed away by landslide due to sudden and heavy rainfall from cloud bursting,” Johny stated in a release, adding that “special attention is required from the government at this testing time for the affected people.”