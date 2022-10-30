SE’s death mourned

DAPORIJO, 29 Oct: The Buning Welfare Society (BWS) here in Upper Subansiri district expressed profound grief over the demise of RWD SE and former Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) president Tabu Paktung.

In a condolence message, the BWS said that, during his tenure as the TCS president, Paktung and his team had “lifted the name and fame of the Tagin society to a new height.”

“One of the notable works done by him is the development of Tagin language and introduction of it as a third language in the schools of Tagin dominated areas,” the BWS said, and added that late Paktung was also a sincere and dedicated officer.

It offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.