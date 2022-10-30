Training prog on integrated farming

ROING, 29 Oct: A training programme on integrated farming system, under the ‘Arik Abik Lunom’ project, was organised here in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district by Pasighat (East Siang)-based College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) on Saturday.

CHF Dean Dr BN Hazarika imparted training to the farmers on integrated rice and paddy farming system for better utilisation of their resources and doubling their income, while Associate Professor LD Hatai highlighted the ‘m4agri’ project and the benefits of integrated farming system.

Thirty-seven farmers attended the training programme, which was organised in collaboration with the LDV KVK.