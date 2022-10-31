6 kickboxers from state to represent India at Int’l Kickboxing Tournament

ITANAGAR, 30 Oct: Six kickboxers and an official from Arunachal Pradesh will represent India at the Wako Indian Open International Kickboxing Tournament, 2022, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from 2 to 6 November.

The players are Nang Tachung, Hinium Mama, Tana Tagi Tara, Mepung Langdo, Paching Lily and Kabak Mallam.

They have been selected based on their recent medal-winning performances at the Wako India Seniors & Masters National Kickboxing Championship, which was held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, in August this year.

Nangram Tachung will be competing in the senior below -57 kg point fight and light contact events, while Kabak Mallam will participate in the senior below -67 kg full contact event. Tana Tagi Tara, Mepung Langdo, Hinium Mama and Paching Lily will participate in the point fight event in their respective weight category.

Hailing from Koloriang village in Kurung Kumey district, Tachung had won one gold medal each in point fight and light contact events in the championship in Chennai.

Tagi Tara, Mepung, Lily and Mama had won a gold medal each in their respective categories in the championship.

Tagi Tara hails from Pakke-Kessang district, Mepung from East Kameng district, Lily from Kra Daadi district, Mama from Kurung Kumey district and Mallam from Kamle district.