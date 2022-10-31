APWWS team meets women vendors hit by Nlg market fire

ITANAGAR, 30 Oct: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) on Sunday met the women vendors who lost their livelihood in the recent fire incident that burnt down the Naharlagun daily market.

The women vendors told the APWWS team that they are facing innumerable hardship as they are struggling to meet the daily needs of their families.

Naharlagun Bazaar Welfare Committee (BWC) women’s wing chairperson Hura Yapuk thanked the APWWS “for coming forward to share the grief of the vendors, who are mostly widows, single mothers and sole earners of their families, and have lost everything overnight because of the fire.”

BWC chairman Kipa Nai and secretary Tadar Tania also thanked the APPWS for coming to meet the affected vendors.

The APWWS team handed over Rs 45,200, contributed by the APWWS members, to Hura Yapuk and Tadar Yakap Kipa of the BWC.