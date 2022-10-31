CO, teachers, community come together to renovate school

REBING, 30 Oct: The teachers and the school management committee members of the upper primary school here in Kebang circle of Siang district, along with the AAPSU education secretary and the Pangin CO, renovated and refurbished the once dilapidated school with support in the form of donations and community participation.

“While students in private schools avail the best facilities and study in conducive, child-friendly environments, why must such learning opportunities be denied to students of government schools?” said CO Niyang Pertin, who has since adopted the school.

“Our sole aim was to stimulate the students and inculcate an excitement to learn, which we hope will check dropout rates as well as increase enrollment in the school,” she added.

The initiative was supported by AAPSU education secretary Lobsang Tsering, who donated cement bags, white wash, water tank, fans, AC board, etc.

“While AAPSU has been highlighting chronic issues prevailing in the education sector of Arunachal Pradesh, such as the dilapidated condition of government schools, teacher absenteeism, and irregular teachers-students ratio, I wanted to positively contribute by helping to renovate such schools. This is only the first among many schools we hope to renovate,” Tsering said. (DIPRO)