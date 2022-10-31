‘Research warrior award camp’ held

NIRJULI, 30 Oct: The Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, Arunachal Prant organised a ‘Research warrior award camp’ to develop innovative and essential research culture among the faculty members, research scholars and students of the ET cell of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) here on Saturday.

During the programme, research scholars and students from higher education institutes in the state presented research articles on the theme ‘Subhash Swaraj Sarkar’, emphasising on the role of the unsung heroes of India’s freedom struggle.

The scholars selected during the camp will present research papers at the national level camp, to be held next month at the Galgotias University in Noida.

NERIST Director Prof HS Yadav spoke about “the value of research in the current education scenario” and the New Education Policy, while special secretary to the legislative assembly speaker, Pema Norbu emphasised on developing nationalism among the youths, and Prof Tomo Riba dwelt on “the importance of innovative and dedicated research for a developing country like India.”

Faculty members, research scholars and students from the NERIST, the National Institute of Technology (Jote), Rajiv Gandhi University (Doimukh), and various other institutes from across the state participated in the camp.