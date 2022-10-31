World Thrift Day observed

GUNA NAGAR, 30 Oct: World Thrift Day was observed here in Lohit district with awareness programmes on small savings schemes for the people and SHGs, organised by the small savings department on Sunday.

Small savings field publicity officer Jotho Yun elaborated the small savings schemes offered by the government of India through a wide network of post offices across the country.

He stressed “the need for a practical approach towards bringing every household into savings net to enjoy financial security.”

Yun urged women SHGs to take advantage of the services offered by the post offices by opening bank accounts.

P Borah from the postal department advised the participants to “channel their hard-earned money into post office savings schemes,” and urged women to imbibe the habit of savings, “as the women are the agents of change.”