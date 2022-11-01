Arunachal emerge champions in NE Zonal Sub-Jr Boxing C’ship

DIRANG, 31 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh emerged the champion in both boys’ and girls’ sections of the first North Eastern Zonal Sub-Junior Boxing Championship, which concluded here in West Kameng district on Monday.

Arunachal won 24 medals – 11 gold, 10 silver and three bronze.

The girls’ team won 13 medals (5 G, 6 Sil, 2 Br), while the boys’ team won 11 medals (6 G, 4 Sil, 1 Br).

Manipur with 21 medals finished runner-up. The state won seven gold, five silver and nine bronze medals.

The medal winners from Arunachal are Hillang Ana (gold), Tai Pina (gold), Amak Sonam (gold), Krapsi Yun (gold), Nabam Ania (gold), Joram Anya (silver), Gyamar Yara (silver), Nguna Lowang (silver), Nyasum Bam (silver), Rakhe Yania (silver, Mangte Taba (silver),

Heema Khoda (bronze), Richi Beyong (bronze), Atut Jomoh (gold), Haman Talo (gold), Sangsu Gyadi (gold), Mecha Kare (gold), Loma Riang (gold), Kabak Raju (gold), Akom Talar Don (silver), Yangda Tallar (silver), Gyamar Thomas (silver), Tadar Riku (silver) and Bengia Takuk (bronze).

West Kameng DC Karma Leki, Dirang ADC JT Obi and Sports Director Tadar Appa present the medals to the winners.

Around 150 boxers from seven Northeastern states, barring Tripura, had participated in the championship.

Arunachal had fielded 14 boys and an equal number of girls for the event, which was organised by the Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association, in collaboration with the sports department.