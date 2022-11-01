Women tug-of-war team wins silver at Sr National Championship

ITANAGAR, 31 Oct: Arunachal’s women’s team settled for the silver medal after losing to Kerala in the 500 kg team event at the 35th Senior National Tug-of-War Championships which concluded in Kurukshetra, Haryana, on Monday.

The team had beaten Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karnataka, and Haryana Sports Power Board in its way to the final.

The men’s team from the state had defeated Jammu & Kashmir and Rajasthan in the 600 kg event but lost to Manipur in the semifinal.

In the men’s 640 kg event, the team from Arunachal won against Karnataka and lost to Gujarat, Haryana and Maharashtra.

In the catch weight team event, Arunachal had won against Karnataka and lost to Haryana, Punjab and Manipur.