CM’s intervention sought for flood protection wall

LEKHI, 1 Nov: The Lekhi Village-III Development Committee has sought the chief minister’s intervention in approving the proposal for constructing a flood protection wall at Jullang Nallah to lessen the suffering of the people of the area.

In a representation to the CM, the committee on Tuesday said that, “considering the unprecedented losses caused by recurring annual floods, state government should sanction the proposal which had been submitted to the urban development department with recommendation of Rajya Sabha

member Nabam Rebia, dated 11 October, 2021, and resubmitted again this year, on priority basis for beginning of construction work during this winter.”

The committee further said that “thousands of residents of the village, besides students of the Bini Yanga Government Women’s College, the Hills College of Teachers’ Education, the Lekhi Public School, the Arunachal Law College, the Nabam Runghi interstate bus terminal, and the Motherly Home for destitute women and children have been suffering for last nine years because of heavy floods caused by ferocious Jullang Nallah, resulting in massive damages to properties and assets.”