KKSV does charity work as part of Kerala Piravi

ITANAGAR, 1 Nov: Itanagar-based Kerala Kala Samskarika Vedi (KKSV) and the state unit of the All India Malayalee Association (AIMA) celebrated Kerala Piravi, the formation day of Kerala, on 1 November by distributing rice, pulses, edible oil, sugar, tea, vegetables, blankets, and other daily necessities at the Deepak Nabam Living Home (DNLH), a shelter for physically, mentally challenged, and destitute people.

DNLH chairman Deepak Nabam was also felicitated on the occasion.

Expressing appreciation for the KKSV and the AIMA, Nabam appealed to the team to “continue such humane service to the needy and

thereby find the sheer joy of making others happy.”

KKSV president VP Ravindran Nair and general secretary G Praveen, along with AIMA president Unnikrishnan Nair and secretary Harish AR were among those present on the occasion.

As part of the programme, a ‘Malayalam language pledge taking ceremony’ was also organised in Naharlagun, Roing and Tezu.