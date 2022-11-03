CBI should accept govt.’s offer

The state government’s decision to request the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate all examinations conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) since 2014 is historic in the true sense.

The CBI should accept the request and start the investigation soon. One of the main demands of aspirants and organizations like AAPSU and ANSU has been the investigation of all exams conducted by the commission in the past.

Instead of 2014, the government should have requested the CBI to investigate all examinations conducted by the commission since its establishment. Anyway, this decision to seek CBI inquiry into exams conducted by APPSC since 2014 should be welcomed and supported by everyone.

Now the whole state will be closely watching how CBI carries out the investigation. The people of the state are pinning hope on CBI to do a good investigation and ensure justice. The state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu has shown exemplary political will in this whole case. There must be massive pressure on CM as many of the beneficiaries of corruption within the commission are from politically well-connected families. Despite this, the state government has listened to the pain of the masses and has taken strong action in regard to deep-rooted corruption in the APPSC.

Hopefully, it will change the commission for good in the future.