Airtel surpasses 1 million customers on its 5G network

ITANAGAR, 2 Nov: Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced that it has crossed the 1 million unique 5G user mark on its network. The company achieved this milestone in less than 30 days of its commercial launch even as the network is being built.

In the beginning of October, Airtel announced the advent of its 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi. The services in these cities are getting rolled out in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Airtel initiated the 5G trials in 2021 and became the first operator to commercially launch 5G in the country. Customers with 5G smartphones can enjoy the high speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the roll out is more widespread. There is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled, said a release.