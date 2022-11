NAFRA, 2 Nov: Over 150 beneficiaries of Dibbin and nearby villages viz. Mathow, Chinlang, Bulu and Ditchik availed the services provided by 26 government departments during the third Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 camp conducted at Dibbin village under Nafra Sub-division of West Kameng on Wednesday.

The SAKD camp was inaugurated by the Nafra ADC L.W. Bapu in presence of Bomdila MLA Dongru Siongju, GBs, administrative officers and HoDs. (DIPRO)