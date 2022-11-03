5th Tadak Dulom Badminton Champ’ship underway

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 2 Nov: The 5th Tadak Dulom Memorial District Badminton Championship 2022, began at Singhik Hall here in Upper Subansiri district on Tuesday.

A total of 67 players are participating in the boys and girls U-15, U-17, U-19 age categories, men’s veteran, men’s and women’s singles and mixed doubles events.

Upper Subansiri ZPC Nyato Marde, who inaugurated the championship, spoke about the importance of playing sports for a healthy body and mind. He advised the players to play the game with true sportsman spirit.

PWD assistant engineer Kajen Lusi also spoke on the benefits of games and sports.

The tournament is being organized by Upper Subansiri District Badminton Association.