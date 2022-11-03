Awareness prog on 3Ps formula held

BOLENG, 2 Nov: A one-day interaction-cum-awareness program on “3Ps formula” (Practice, Preserve & Promote) was organized by the department of art and culture here in Siang district on Wednesday.

District art and culture officer (DACO) in-charge Aiyiangrunam alias Ibrahim Pajing, speaking on the occasion, strongly advocated for adopting the 3Ps formula in the department of art and culture, department of indigenous affairs, Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) and Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang (DPYK) in letter and spirit.

Pajing urged upon all the members of IFCSAP and the registered indigenous priests to work selflessly for safeguarding and keeping intact the indigenous faith, art and culture of the state by adopting the 3Ps formula.

He asked the registered indigenous priests to oversee all the art and cultural related activities at the grass root level and to submit bi-annual report of their activities to the nodal officer of the department of indigenous affairs-cum-DACO.

The programme was attended by the executive members of the Siang district units of IFCSAP and DPYK. (DIPRO)