Police in Ruksin nabs drug-peddling kingpin

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 2 Nov: One Atul Kumar Dev (36) of Simen Chapori in Assam’s Dhemaji district, who is said to be the kingpin of drug-peddling at Assam-Arunachal boundary, has been nabbed by the Ruksin police on Wednesday morning.

A police team led by Ruksin SDPO Tasi Darang with the help of Assam police conducted a raid at the house of the accused drug kingpin at Simen Chapori and caught him with psychotropic substances.

Earlier, on 30 November, Ruksin police had arrested two drug peddlers, who took Atul’s name as the main supplier of contraband drugs. Based on their revelation, police arrested the drug-peddling kingpin

and booked him under section 21(b) of NDPS Act (Case (No. 20/2022).

Police said that accused Dev during interrogation, admitted his involvement with the illicit drug business.

Police team from Jonai (Assam) led by SDPO Bhargav Moni Das and officer-in-charge of Simen Chapori PS, Abhijit Deka assisted Ruksin police during the raid.