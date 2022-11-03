Foundation organizes adventure camp for youth

ANINI, 2 Nov: The Athupopu Social Foundation (ASF) conducted a three days youth adventure camp at AVC Dri-Afra camp Site Acheso, Dibang Valley district, which concluded here on Sunday last.

The local NGO had organised the programme under the patronage of the department of youth affairs, government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The youth adventure camp included various activities such as interaction programme with bikers regarding traffic rules and safety, yoga & physical exercises, adventure activities, various games, music and interaction programme on various social issues.

Circle officers Shanti Mize and Kajum Mara and Aito Miwu from the Dibang Team (protection of wildlife) attended the programme as resource persons.

Local entrepreneurs also took part in the three-day event.

Rafting team from Mishmi Takin Adventure Anini, Dibang adventure Roing, AVC Dri-Afra camp site, Nani Tours & Travel Agency for Transportation, local tourist guide and trackers from Mishmi Hills trekkers and Mishmi Hills Photography Agency Roing, were all part of the programme. Bikers from Running Wolfs Namsai, Buffaloes Trail MC Roing and Arunachal Bullet Club also participated.

Dibang Valley DC Pagli Sora interacted with the student delegation of the government higher secondary school Anini and encouraged them to take part in such events to gain new skills and knowledge.

ADC DJ Bora urged the campers to fully avail the opportunity and build self-confidence, and encourage other youths to participate in such programmes.