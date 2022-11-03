Governor delivers lecture on civil-military relations

ITANAGAR, 2 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya Governor B D Mishra has delivered a lecture on ‘Civil-Military relations’ at the National Defence College, New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Governor stated that civil-military relations are transforming into civil-military synergy in all configurations, viz., on land, in air, at sea and in the space.

He said that time has now come for India to upgrade and graduate civil-military relations into civil-military fusion.

While recapitulating the history of civil-military relations, he highlighted its importance at national, strategic and tactical levels.

Governor underscored that the optimization of civil-military relations should be an integral part of the national defence policy.

“At national level it should encompass all components

which come into play in making; the Armed Forces ‘Atma Nirbhar’ and making our country a ‘Shreshtha Bharat’,” the governor said.

While advising on ‘Way Forward’, Governor, stated that India is a democratic nation, where civil power is supreme.

“Military cannot legislate for the civil authorities but what military leadership can certainly do is to enhance its competence, demonstrate uprightness and unflinching nationalism which will make the military man on all military matters an indispensable consultant for the government of the day. This is one of the best ways to achieve good civil-military relations,” he said. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)