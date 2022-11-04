Murmu inaugurates projects in Mizoram

AIZAWL, 3 Nov: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday inaugurated various education-related projects in Mizoram, including two girls’ hostels, a government college and the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) here.

Addressing the 17th convocation ceremony of Mizoram University (MZU), Murmu, who is on a two-day maiden visit to the Northeastern state, urged the students to use the knowledge and skills they have gained for the progress of the society and the nation.

She urged them to take up the responsibility of educating the uneducated.

Murmu also noted that the university has made “serious efforts in promoting academics,” resulting in remarkable progress in the fields of science, arts, commerce, engineering and medical sciences.

More than 6,800 students, including 52 gold medallists, were conferred various degrees, including PhD and MPhil, on the occasion.

The president expressed happiness over the fact that girls comprise over 50 percent of the students that graduated in the 2021-22 academic session.

“If women are empowered and their status lifted, India will achieve immense progress in various fields,” Murmu said.

“We should also ensure that participation of women in education should translate into increased participation in the workforce,” she said.

The president added that the inauguration of the girls’ hostels is a “step towards empowering female students by providing them access to quality education and other facilities.” (PTI)