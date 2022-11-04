Workshop on minimising compliance burden held

ITANAGAR, 3 Nov: The industries department organised a workshop on ‘Minimising regulatory compliance burden for ease of doing business and ease of living’ for citizens and industries at the DK Convention Centre here on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, Industries Secretary Hage Tari requested them to “give inputs regarding minimising regulatory compliance burden for ease of doing business and ease of living.”

Industries Director Taru Talo made a presentation on ‘Minimising compliance burden in manufacturing sector’, and stressed on “the importance of ways to reduce compliance burden across various sectors under the stakeholder departments.”

He urged the departments to provide input “on the current situation in regards to regulatory compliance burden, as well as share some of the best practices followed by the departments.”

Talo also sought their inputs on “the strategic approach to reduce compliance burden for the next 25 years.”

Officials of various stakeholder departments made presentations on the current status with regard to regulatory compliance and ways to reduce burden, and the strategies adopted by them to reduce compliance burden.

The stakeholder departments include legal metrology & consumer affairs, power, urban development, law, legislative, justice, forest, environment & climate change, the ArSRLM, the Arunachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board, the geology & mining department, the trade & commerce department, the textile & handicraft department, and the labour & employment department.