State BJP, others mourn Tashi

ITANAGAR, 3 Nov: The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a condolence meeting at its headquarters here on Wednesday to mourn the demise of Lumla MLA Jambey Tashi, who passed away in a hospital in Guwahati (Assam), following a brief illness.

State BJP president Biyuram Wahge recalled late Tashi as a “soft-spoken gentleman and eminent social activist who rendered his valuable service to the people of the state in various capacities during his long political career,” and said that his demise is a great loss for the BJP and the state.

State BJP general secretary Nalong Mize said that, under Tashi’s leadership, “Lungla made rapid strides in all spheres of development in a short span.”

“We, the people of the state, have lost a renowned social worker and perfect gentleman who had dedicated his life for the welfare of the people of the state,” he said.

Members of the party, led by Wahge, expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) also expressed profound grief over Tashi’s demise, and recalled him as a “true human who dedicated his life in the service of people and who made profound impacts on tens of thousands of peoples’ lives.”

“In his death, the state has truly lost a promising and energetic leader and an iconic personality. The vacuum created shall be difficult to bridge in immediate future,” the message read.

Offering condolences to the bereaved family, the IFCSAP prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Describing late Tashi as a down-to-earth man, the Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) said that he had worked tirelessly for the development of his constituency as well as the state.

The CoSAAP, on behalf of the state government employees, offered prayers to the almighty to give fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss, and for eternal peace of the departed soul.