Union seeks independent DEO

ITANAGAR, 3 Nov: The All Kamle District Students’ Union (AKDSU) has sought the intervention of the chief electoral officer (CEO) in the matter of approving and notifying the creation of an independent office of the district election officer (DEO) in Kamle district.

In a letter to the CEO, the union said that “we are writing about the recent notification [N/OP (CE)-40/2020, published in the Gazette of India, Part-II, Section 3, Sub-Section (iii), dated 14 October, 2022, relating to the appointment of DEOs in the state by the Election Commission of India, in consultation with the Arunachal Pradesh government, wherein, unfortunately, our repeated demand for immediate creation of an independent DEO in Kamle district, with transfer and shifting of electoral controlling machineries of the Raga assembly constituency under the DEO, Upper Subansiri, Daporijo to DC Kamle, Raga, has been left out of the notification.”

The AKDSU urged the CEO to “issue notification for creation of an independent office of the DEO, and implement Sub-sections 1 and 2 of Section 13 AA of the Representation of People Act, 1950 (43 of 1950).”

It added that it would be compelled to launch a democratic movement if its demand is not met.