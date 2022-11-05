Mishra calls on CDS Gen Chauhan

NEW DELHI, 4 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra on Friday met Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Anil Chauhan, here and shared with him his (Mishra’s) observations on the border security in Arunachal Pradesh.

The governor said that “good civil-military relations have facilitated the development of infrastructures in the state.”

Congratulating Gen Chauhan on his appointment as the CDS, Mishra expressed hope that he (Chauhan) would “make the Indian armed forces one of the best in the world.” He also conveyed to him the good wishes of the people of Arunachal.

Mishra also raised the matter of the welfare of the ex-servicemen in different parts of the country, and suggested taking more proactive initiatives for their welfare.

He said that the welfare measures initiated by the defence ministry for the ex-servicemen should reach the last ex-serviceman in the last village of the country. (Raj Bhavan)