Tawang festival cancelled

ITANAGAR, 4 Nov: The Tawang Festival has been cancelled as a mark of respect to Lumla MLA Jambey Tashi, who died on Wednesday.

The festival committee said that it decided to call off the festival as a “homage and tribute to the great leader” Tashi, whose brother Tsetan Chombay is the festival director.

Tashi was a patron of the festival and was actively involved in planning and growth of the festival, which used to draw tourists from all over India and abroad, festival chief coordinator Namgey Tsering said, adding that artistes from Nepal, Bhutan and Bollywood were to perform in the festival.

Tawang DC Kesang Ngurup Damo told PTI over telephone that the contribution of Tashi for the growth of the festival was unparalleled.

The festival is an effort to highlight the tourism potential and the rich heritage of Tawang valley, and to expand the cultural representation of Northeast India.

It also showcases the state’s vibrant culture, sports, dances, food, and the Buddhist way of life, and had attracted over 40,000 visitors in 2019. The first edition of the festival was held in 2012.

Tashi was a three-time MLA since 2009. “Thousands of people are visiting his Lumla residence to pay their respects to the departed leader. His last rites will be performed on Monday,” the DC said. (PTI)