ITANAGAR, 4 Nov: The officers and staff of the rural works department have deeply mourned the demise of Lungla MLA Jambey Tashi, who was also the adviser to the department.

The officers and staff observed a two-minute silence on Thursday as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

The Directorate Service Officers’ Association of Arunachal also expressed shock and sorrow over Tashi’s demise, and offered condolences to the bereaved family.