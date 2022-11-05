NDDB to support state in formulating dairy plan

KOLKATA, 4 Nov: The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has agreed to support Arunachal Pradesh in formulating a comprehensive state dairy plan to achieve both the long- and short-term goals in dairying.

The announcement was made during a meeting among officers of the state’s animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development (AHV&DD) department (led by AHV&DD Minister Tage Taki), NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah, the NDDB’s Kolkata (WB)-based Regional Office Head P Saha, and Project Manager (ER) S Roy, which was held at the NDDB’s east zone headquarters here in West Bengal on Thursday.

During the meeting, discussions on various issues pertaining to augmentation of the dairy sector in the state were held. The NDDB also agreed to support the state in terms of providing training to the staffers of the state in dairy plan operation, milk testing, dairy plan mechanisation, DCS formulation, milk marketing, and facilitating a robust IEC programme for the state’s dairy sector.

The NDDB, which is the pioneer organisation that oversees the activities of the dairy sector in the country, also agreed to support Arunachal in organising and operating dairy cooperative societies, “as well as the Milk Union, through the ‘Anand’ module of cooperative movement.”

The NDDB agreed also to send a team of technical officers to the state shortly to oversee the field-level dairying activities across the state and take up on-the-spot surveys on the dairying front to formulate the state’s dairy plan.

The NDDB also agreed in principle to provide support in project formulation and provide all assistance to the state to help receive resource and financial support from the Centre to carry out various activities under the dairy sector in the state.

Arunachal’s AHV&DD Secretary Bidol Tayeng and AHV&DD Director Dr Dew Tayeng also attended the meeting.