Police arrest three with suspected heroin

NAHARLAGUN, 1 Jul: The Naharlagun police apprehended a person with suspected heroin from Damsite here on 30 June, police said.

Based on reliable input regarding the possession of suspected NDPS contraband, a swift and targeted operation was carried out by a police team led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev, under the supervision of Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo, which led to the apprehension of a man identified as Techi Lala (23), a resident of Rakap village in Papum Pare district, Naharlagun SP Dr Nyelam Nega, said.

According to the SP, the man was apprehended while he was consuming a suspected narcotic substance.

A personal search of the accused, conducted in compliance

with Section 50 of the NDPS Act and in the presence of an executive magistrate, led to the recovery of a used syringe, an empty vial, and a half-used plastic vial containing suspected heroin.

A search of Lala’s scooter (AR-01J-2244) resulted in the recovery of 15 plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing 18.8 grams, including vials, which were concealed under the seat, the SP said.

A case has been registered at the Naharlagun police station under Sections 21(b)/27/29 of the NDPS Act, and the accused has been taken into custody for further legal action.

The SP reiterated the department’s firm stance against drug-related activities and appealed to the general public to remain vigilant and support the police in the fight against narcotics to ensure a safer and drug-free society.

Ziro police arrest drug peddlers

In another incident, the Ziro police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 33 plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing 42.94 grams from their possession, Lower Subansiri SP Keni Bagra said.

Acting on credible information that one Biju was coming from Naharlagun with a consignment of heroin in a car, a team of police led by Inspector M Lalyang, under the supervision of SDPO O Lego, conducted a nakka checking at the police check gate in Kardo, Hapoli.

During the nakka checking, at around 9 pm, the suspected vehicle arrived and when signalled to stop, the vehicle swiftly fled from the scene.

After an intense pursuit, the police team managed to intercept the suspected vehicle near Tribal Gym in Hapoli.

Upon searching, two individuals, identified as Biju Borgohain (40) and Hage Tachang (35), were inside the suspected vehicle.

The drug was recovered during the search.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and has been endorsed to SI J Doye for investigation.