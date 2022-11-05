Training prog on community radio broadcast

RONO HILLS, 4 Nov: A training programme on ‘Community radio broadcast & disability-related information’ was organised at the mini-auditorium of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Friday.

The programme was conducted by Mumbai (Maharashtra)-based Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech & Hearing Disabilities (Divyangjan), or AYJNISH (D), in collaboration with the Community Radio Association of India (CRA) and RGU’s mass communication department, for community radio professionals, mass communication professionals, and students.

Educators and community radio practitioners from Manipur, Assam, Sikkim and Maharashtra were among those who attended the programme and shared their thoughts on community radio broadcast, digital media, and disability communication.

The inaugural session was attended by RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, Registrar Dr NT Rikam, Mass Communication Head Prof Uttam Pegu, Information Technology Dean Prof Kh Kabi, AYJNISHD (D) director Dr PJ Matthew Martin, faculty members, and students of mass communication.

Prof Kushwaha in his speech spoke about how “emphasis on community radio in rural settings can help in the advancement of developments in a society.”

He urged community radio stations to “make programmes for social change and development, especially for the unprivileged, so that development can happen at par with everyone.”

Dr Rikam said that “language is a powerful tool in information flow; therefore community radio should include local dialects in the region to have a better connection and communication with the people residing in every nook and corner of the state.”

A radio jingle on ‘disability information line’ by the AYJNISHD (D) and ‘the national anthem in universal design’ were presented during the inaugural programme.

Discussions were held on topics related to community radio broadcast and disability-related information. Some of the topics presented by the practitioners were ‘Disability rights & community radio content design’, and ‘the National Education Policy and facilities, with special reference of deaf and role of community radio’.

The AYJNISHD (D) director made a presentation on ‘Accessibility rights, universal design in media, and its application for persons with disabilities’, while RGU Assistant Professor Dr Sunil Koijam presented a paper on ‘Content for community radio broadcast on disability-related information & social media applications’.